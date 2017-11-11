Pete Carroll: Seahawks are “fired up” about Dion Jordan

Getty Images

Dion Jordan completed an extraordinary comeback on Thursday night, playing in his first NFL game in three years.

Jordan, who now plays for the Seahawks after being a huge disappointment for the Dolphins as the third overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, was suspended for six games in 2014 for failed drug tests, suspended for the entire 2015 season for more failed drug tests, and didn’t play at all in 2016, either. Many thought he was done at that point, but he signed with the Seahawks this year and finally got healthy enough in recovery from a knee injury to play on Thursday, when he recorded a sack — just the fourth sack of his NFL career.

“Guys are fired up about how hard he played and how tough he played,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.

Jordan has undeniable talent, and at age 27 he could have many good years left in him. The Seahawks signed him for a one-year, minimum-salary contract this season, and they may be getting a steal down the stretch.