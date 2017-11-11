Rams add Lance Dunbar to roster

Getty Images

With running back Malcolm Brown out for at least a few weeks due to an MCL injury, the Rams have added to the roster a new backup to Todd Gurley.

He’s Lance Dunbar, activated on Saturday from the physically unable to perform list.

Dunbar spent five seasons with the Cowboys, rushing for a total of 422 yards in 54 games. A knee injury relegated Dunbar to the physically unable to perform list in his first year with the Rams. He has been practicing with the team for the last two weeks.

“It was good to get Lance back out there,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday. “He’s been practicing for the last couple weeks and now this will offer and opportunity for us to see him on Sunday.”

“I’m feeling great, excited to get back out there with my teammates,” Dunbar said. “I feel healthy, I’ve been doing everything, playing football, so I’m excited. It’s going to be a fun day on Sunday.”

Also on the roster is undrafted rookie tailback Justin Davis. Either Dunbar or Davis or both could end up allowing Gurley to take a rest from time to time. But Gurley doesn’t need much rest; he has 190 touches through eight games. His backups have 43 combined.

The Rams also promoted tight end Johnny Mundt to the active roster and waived offensive lineman Andrew Donnal.