Report: Andrew Luck in Europe for treatment on injured shoulder

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will miss the entire 2017 season, and he’ll try anything to get back on the field in 2018.

What he’s trying now is treatment in Europe, according to ESPN.

There’s no word on the nature of the treatment Luck is receiving, but many American pro athletes have traveled to Europe for treatments that aren’t available in the United States. Luck’s predecessor as the Colts’ quarterback, Peyton Manning, reportedly traveled to Europe in 2011 to get stem-cell treatment on his injured neck.

Luck had surgery on his shoulder that the Colts initially indicated was relatively minor, with Colts owner Jim Irsay saying Luck would be ready for the start of the season. That timeline changed repeatedly, until the Colts finally announced that Luck wouldn’t play at all this year.

Now Luck has apparently decided that the treatment he’s receiving in America isn’t good enough, and he’s hoping to find something better overseas.