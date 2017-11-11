Tyron Smith ruled out for Cowboys

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott isn’t the only key player on the Cowboys’ offense they’ll be without on Sunday.

The Cowboys announced today that left tackle Tyron Smith has been ruled out with groin and back injuries and didn’t travel with the team to Atlanta for tomorrow’s game against the Falcons.

That could be as significant a loss as Elliott’s. He’s one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, and Dak Prescott‘s day will be a lot harder without Smith blocking for him.

Chaz Green is expected to start at left tackle in place of Smith.