Washington promotes Brandon Banks, Maurice Harris

Washington promoted defensive lineman Brandon Banks and wide receiver Maurice Harris from the practice squad. The team placed defensive lineman Arthur Jones on injured reserve and waived offensive guard Tyler Catalina.

Jones signed with Washington last week but dislocated his shoulder in Washington’s 17-14 victory over Seattle. He played 23 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.

Banks, 23, originally joined Washington’s roster as a college free agent in May. He made six tackles in the team’s four preseason games.

Harris, 25, returns to the active roster after appearing in 10 games as a rookie. He made eight catches for 66 yards last season.