49ers lead 17-13 at half after two long TD passes

Getty Images

The Giants kept a streak alive by allowing a touchdown to a tight end for the 10th straight game and that’s moved the 49ers closer to a possible win that would end their long losing streak.

Garrett Celek turned a medium gain into a 47-yard touchdown by steaming through and around Giants defenders with the help of a block from wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. Goodwin scored an 87-yard touchdown after reeling in a well-thrown bomb from C.J. Beathard earlier in the quarter and the 49ers lead 17-13 at halftime as a result.

Beathard is 13-of-16 for 198 yards overall and Carlos Hyde has run seven times for 56 yards as the Giants defense has not fixed the problems with big plays that plagued them in last week’s 51-17 loss to the Rams. They’ve also been sloppy in special teams — a kickoff out of bounds to open the game — and on offense, where Eli Manning lost a fumble by failing to protect the football while being sacked by Ronald Blair.

Manning has had some success when he’s held onto the ball and is 11-of-13 for 130 yards. He threw a touchdown to Evan Engram and a pair of Aldrick Rosas field goals account for the rest of the Giants scoring. More of the same from Manning in the second half will serve the Giants well in their quest for their second win of the year, but it will only do so much if the defense continues to object to nipping big plays in the bud.