A lawsuit over Goodell’s contract could be very costly for Jerry Jones

For most Americans, the downside of filing a losing lawsuit is losing only the money spent on their own legal fees and litigation costs. For Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, it could get a lot more expensive than that.

The NFL’s Constitution and Bylaws contains a resolution, passed in 1997, that would make Jones responsible for the legal fees, litigation expenses, and costs incurred by the league and by its teams.

One source estimated that it would cost Jones more than $10 million if he sues the league and its member teams over Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract and loses.

The final amount of the financial responsibility would be determined by the Commissioner or his designee. Which is fitting, given that the lawsuit would arise from Jones’ objection to the many millions to be paid to Commissioner Roger Goodell under his next contract.