Adam Jones out with a concussion

AP

The Bengals are going to have to finish the game without another of their best defensive players.

But they at least benefitted from one of the most peculiar rules in the sport.

Cornerback Adam Jones has been ruled out with a concussion, joining the ejected linebacker Vontaze Burfict as unable to finish what has been a close game.

The Titans are up 17-13 in the fourth quarter, and it was nearly more. But rookie wide receiver Corey Davis fumbled the ball through the end zone and out of bounds as he was about to score, giving the Bengals the ball at their own 20 instead.

Granted, Cincinnati had to punt on its ensuring possession, but the rule itself remains a head-scratcher.