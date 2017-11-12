Another Mark Ingram touchdown has Saints up 30-3

AP

Tight end Charles Clay returned to the Bills lineup on Sunday and his inability to reel in a pass from Tyrod Taylor helped the Bills take their lead up to 27 points in the third quarter.

A Taylor pass caromed off of Clay and into the hands of Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who returned the ball to the Buffalo 3-yard-line to set up Mark Ingram‘s third rushing touchdown of the afternoon. Wil Lutz missed the extra point, but the Saints still lead 30-3 with over eight minutes to go in the third quarter.

Alvin Kamara scored a touchdown earlier in the quarter as the Saints have now scored on five of their six possessions on Sunday. The one outlier was a fumble by tight end Josh Hill, but that miscue has not been followed by others that would allow the Bills to overcome their own offensive sluggishness.

If that remains the case, the Bills will be on a two-game losing streak while the Saints will have seven straight wins in the bank after an 0-2 start to the year.