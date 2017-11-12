Ben Roethlisberger leads fourth-quarter comeback for 20-17 win

AP

The Steelers were outplayed for much of Sunday’s game against the Colts, but when it mattered most, Pittsburgh found a way.

Pittsburgh trailed 10-0 early, 10-3 at halftime and 17-3 early in the third quarter. But the Steelers scored 17 unanswered points to pull out a 20-17 victory over Indianapolis.

Chris Boswell, who had a PAT blocked in the third quarter and missed a 37-yarder off the right upright in the fourth quarter, made a 33-yard field goal on the final play for a 20-17 victory.

It was the Steelers’ fourth consecutive victory.

Roethlisberger finished 19-for-31 for 236 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Steelers began the game-winning drive at their own 15 with 3:10 remaining. Antonio Brown, who had only two catches for 15 yards until Pittsburgh’s final drive, caught a 32-yard pass to the Indianapolis 18 to get the Steelers in field-goal range. Brown finished with three catches for 47 yards.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was the team’s leading receiver with five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. Le'Veon Bell had 26 carries for 80 yards.

Jacoby Brissett finished 14-of-24 for 222 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Ryan Shazier made the pick, which led to a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie the game. Chester Rogers made six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown.