Ben Roethlisberger struggling as Steelers trail Colts 17-3

AP

The Steelers had a rough first half with 100 total yards. They went 0-for-5 on third down in the first half.

Ben Roethlisberger has completed only 7 of 15 passes for 72 yards, and Le'Veon Bell has nine carries for 40 yards.

The Steelers finally got on the board with 30 seconds left in the half, with a 41-yard field goal from Chris Boswell.

But they already have fallen further behind in the second half.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who completed 9 of 13 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in the first half, opened the second half with a 61-yard touchdown pass to Chester Rogers. Rogers’ touchdown came with only 2:14 gone in the second half and gave the Colts a 17-3 lead.