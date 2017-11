Getty Images

The Joe Houlihan/Hallaghan/O’Callaghan/Callahan era won’t be starting, yet.

Per a league source, Packers quarterback Brett Hundley is “fine,” despite a hamstring injury that was announced after Sunday’s win over the Bears.

Hundley, who is playing for Aaron Rodgers, completed 18 of 25 passes (72 percent) of his passes for 212 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s 23-16 win over the Bears.

The Packers host the Ravens next Sunday at Lambeau Field.