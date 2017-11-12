Brett Hundley hurt hamstring on Sunday

Getty Images

The Packers got their first win since Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone on Sunday, but they are also dealing with another injured quarterback.

The team announced after the game that Brett Hundley hurt his hamstring during the 23-16 win over the Bears. Hundley was in the game the entire time, so the postgame announcement was the first hint of trouble. Joe Callahan is the other quarterback on Green Bay’s 53-man roster and Jerod Evans is on the team’s practice squad.

Hundley was 18-of-25 for 212 yards and a touchdown in what coach Mike McCarthy called his best game of the year in a postgame press conference.

The Packers, who improved to 5-4 with Sunday’s win will host the Ravens next Sunday.