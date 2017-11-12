Brett Hundley hurt hamstring on Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 12, 2017, 4:22 PM EST
The Packers got their first win since Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone on Sunday, but they are also dealing with another injured quarterback.

The team announced after the game that Brett Hundley hurt his hamstring during the 23-16 win over the Bears. Hundley was in the game the entire time, so the postgame announcement was the first hint of trouble. Joe Callahan is the other quarterback on Green Bay’s 53-man roster and Jerod Evans is on the team’s practice squad.

Hundley was 18-of-25 for 212 yards and a touchdown in what coach Mike McCarthy called his best game of the year in a postgame press conference.

The Packers, who improved to 5-4 with Sunday’s win will host the Ravens next Sunday.

40 responses to “Brett Hundley hurt hamstring on Sunday

  1. If Hundley can’t go, do the Packers sign Kaepernick???

    I know, McCarthy has full confidence in something called Callahan.

  5. I can’t wait to see who our great Packers OrGaniZaTioN rolls out there next at QB.

  8. My Packers could go down to 7-11 in Bloomington and find a QB who can play for this team.

  9. Hundley is weak all around. No arm. To think that’s what he looks like after three years under the great QB coach Mike McCarthy is laughable.

  12. “I know, McCarthy has full confidence in something called Callahan.”
    —————
    He also has zero confidence in something called Kaepernick.

    I think it’s time to get over your obsession with him. The guy’s just not a very good qb.

  13. Remember this guy was a fifth round pick whatever he does is a bonus… So queen fans all the training in the world cant help a guy with no ability to become a pro quarterback . Go back to your caves and marry in family

  17. Callahan,whose father made great brake pads, is a persistent winner. He’s a creative and innovative player, with an intense desire to win. Brainwashed, you might say.

  20. jhtobias says:
    November 12, 2017 at 4:41 pm
    Remember this guy was a fifth round pick whatever he does is a bonus…
    —————————————
    Wait. We were told by packer fans that he was worth a number pick in a trade.

    How dare you rip on your QB of the future.

  22. bordner says:

    He also has zero confidence in something called Kaepernick.

    I think it’s time to get over your obsession with him. The guy’s just not a very good qb.
    ******

    I also have zero confidence in Kaepernick.

    But I’m honest enough to have even less confidence I’m Callahan.

    I know the Packers won’t sign Kaepernick. I guess I should have pointed out I was being sarcastic…

  23. He’s done. All he can muster in his playing skill is him running scared for 1st downs. Ravens will attack the pocket.
    Unless, God forbid, brent is proficient in dump offs.

  25. gtodriver says:
    November 12, 2017 at 4:25 pm
    If Hundley can’t go, do the Packers sign Kaepernick???

    I know, McCarthy has full confidence in something called Callahan.

    9 24 Rate This
    collectordude says:
    November 12, 2017 at 4:28 pm
    Don’t say it.
    No kaepernick.

    ————————
    No team is going to talk to a guy coming at the league with lawyers and lawsuits much less sign him. Thats not collusion its just good legal common sense. If someone is suing you then you should be careful to have no contact with them whatsoever, at that point the lawyer handles everything. Its not collusion if the NFL lawyers have asked all teams to not talk to anyone to do with Kaeprnick and to refer all contact to them directly. They would be remiss to not ask for that.

  27. “All those purples sticking pins in their Packers doll and all he did was hurt a hammy?”

    Lolz what do you expect from a bunch of drunken Barneys? They were so bleary eyed they were seeing 3 dolls not one. Most of them couldn’t even hit the thing.

  29. tiny green bird

    No one expects the Packers to sign Kaepernick.

    We are making a good natured joke.

    I didn’t realize you guys were so sensitive that you can’t take a little ribbing.

  33. taintedsaints2009 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:12 pm
    packer and Viking fans can bicker all they want, but this season belongs to the Eagles.
    ————
    Until they fall apart at the end of the season like always.

  34. Gee whiz, what are we doing winning a game? Ted will draft is a sub par role player like AJ Hawk I’d we draft in the top 10. Outside of the top 10 we’re sure to draft a huge bust! Just lose already.

  35. So a good win for the pack and of course the purples have to come in and try to take the biggest dump on it they can. How dare we be happy for a win….thanks Barney fans for coming into our story and setting us straight. What a pathetic bunch.

  36. Bummer. Huntley has been the best qb on roster for 2 years. My heart cry’s for you Brett! Go pack
    ——
    Out of all the sad, pathetic viking trolls that crow in every packer article, you sir, may be the worst. Grow up.

  37. Karma payback. Cheese Cheaters getting what they deserve as they exploit the Cheese Cheater loophole where the offense profits off a defensive penalty yet cannot move the ball without it.

  39. Hundley did fine. It helped him the Bears D decided to take the day off. Never seen one team be more mentally owned by another in than modern era than the Bears have owned by the Pack.

