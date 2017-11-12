Browns lose DeShone Kizer to injury, Cody Kessler replaces him

Getty Images

It’s just the Browns’ luck that on the day DeShone Kizer was having his best game as a pro, he may not be able to finish.

Kizer took a hard hit to the ribs today in Detroit and had to leave the game. He was replaced by Cody Kessler, who was promptly sacked on third down.

There’s no immediate word on the nature of Kizer’s injury, but he looked like he was in pain as he slowly walked off the field. The Browns said he would have his ribs examined in the locker room.

Before he went down, Kizer had completed 15 of 24 passes for 178 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions, and he had also carried seven times for 57 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns are trying to earn their first win of the season, and they’re tied 24-24 at the start of the fourth quarter.