Bucs snap losing streak with 15-10 win over Jets

AP

Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t get a lot of wins in games involving the Jets while playing for them during the 2016 season, but he got one playing against them this Sunday.

Fitzpatrick threw a touchdown pass to running back Charles Sims in the fourth quarter and the Bucs defense kept the Jets out of the end zone for the first 59:32 of a 15-10 Tampa win. The victory snaps the Buccaneers’ five-game losing streak and came without the help of injured quarterback Jameis Winston and suspended wide receiver Mike Evans.

Fitzpatrick was 17-of-34 for 187 yards and an interception to go along with that touchdown for a performance that was enough to give the Bucs their second-ever win over the Jets. The last one came in 1984, which was before either Fitzpatrick or Josh McCown was in the league even if it feels like they’ve both been around at least that long.

McCown was 23-of-39 for 263 yards and threw an interception in the first half before finding Robby Anderson for a touchdown with 28 seconds left in the game. The onside kick was recovered by the Bucs to make the final result academic, however.

He was sacked six times, which was an unusual development for a Bucs team that only had eight on the season coming into the game. Eight penalties for 77 yards was not an unusual development for the Jets and that lack of discipline is one thing the team should be trying to correct during their bye week.