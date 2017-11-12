Byron Maxwell expected to visit Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks lost cornerback Richard Sherman for the season when he ruptured his Achilles during Thursday’s victory over the Cardinals and they may turn to a former member of the team as they try to fill out the secondary without him.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports that Byron Maxwell is set to visit with the team this week. Maxwell spent the first four years of his career with the Seahawks and played a big role during their back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl after the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Maxwell moved on to the Eagles as a free agent in 2015 and was traded to the Dolphins last year after a poor year in Philadelphia. Maxwell was benched early this season and released by the Dolphins in late October.

Condotta reports that the Seahawks are also expected to visit with Trovon Reed. Reed signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and spent time on their practice squad, but his only regular season experience came with the Chargers last year.