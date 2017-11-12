C.J. Beathard puts 49ers up 11 to start fourth quarter

Getty Images

Members of the Giants defense willing to go on the record insisted all week that they haven’t quit on coach Ben McAdoo, but they continue to play like a unit that has little interest in continuing a season that opened with seven losses in eight games.

After giving up two long touchdown passes in the first half, the Giants showed a brief spark when Olivier Vernon intercepted a screen pass in the third quarter but the offense couldn’t get any points and the 49ers picked up where they left off with an 11-play, 61-yard touchdown drive that put them up 24-13 one play into the fourth quarter.

Quarterback C.J. Beathard ran 11 yards for the score as more than one Giant appeared to be making a decision not to tackle that could force Tony Romo and Deion Sanders to common ground. Beathard got his right hand checked out by members of the medical staff on the sideline. There didn’t seem to be much concern and Beathard returned to the field after the Giants punted the ball back after a few plays.

The 49ers have not punted and Beathard is 18-of-24 for 280 yards to go with those two touchdowns in his best outing as the team’s starter. The return of left tackle Joe Staley and right tackle Trent Brown also appears to be helping as Beathard has only been hit a few times after being blasted 16 times last weekend.

That won’t speed up Jimmy Garoppolo‘s arrival in the lineup, but a win is the biggest thing for the 0-9 49ers right now.