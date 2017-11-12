Carson Palmer: I could be ready last two weeks of season

Getty Images

The Cardinals may have to go without quarterback Drew Stanton after Stanton hurt his knee on Thursday and that would leave them with third-stringer Blaine Gabbert because Carson Palmer is on injured reserve with a broken left arm.

That may not do much to help the 4-5 Cardinals’ chances of hanging around the playoff race, something that could wind up impacting whether Palmer plays again this season. He’ll be eligible to play again in Week 16 against the Giants, but said this weekend that he doesn’t know whether he’ll be ready to play or if there will be a point in it.

“I could potentially be available the last two weeks of the season,” Palmer said, via the team’s website. “Who knows? I don’t know where I’ll be [with rehab] at that point. I don’t know where we will be as a team at that point. I just try to be as ready as I can as quick as I can.”

Palmer was similarly up in the air about his plans for the 2018 season. He’s signed for one more year, but thought about retirement this offseason and a move in a new direction for the Cardinals in general could leave Palmer to hang up the cleats without playing out his deal.