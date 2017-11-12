Case Keenum puts Vikings back up 14-10

AP

Teddy Bridgewater is back from his traumatic knee injury, but it might be hard for the Vikings to justify putting him back on the field.

Case Keenum continues to play well enough to give the Vikings a chance and then some, as they took a 14-10 lead over Washington on his touchdown to Stefon Diggs.

Keenum is 6-of-9 for 119 yards and touchdown so far, playing the kind of efficient football he’s been playing since replacing the injured Sam Bradford. No one really thinks he’s going to hold Bridgewater off for long, but he’s giving them plenty of time to make sure the former first-rounder is ready and comfortable when he does resume his normal role.

Washington has played well so far, but has to deal with injuries on offense again.

Wide receiver Ryan Grant is being evaluated for a concussion and won’t return, and running back Rob Kelley is questionable to return with a knee injury. Center Spencer Long is in and out of the game after missing time with a knee injury.