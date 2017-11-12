Case Keenum wants to stay with Vikings

Getty Images

Quarterback Case Keenum is enjoying the best year of his career. Operating on a one-year, $2 million deal, Keenum will have plenty of options for 2018. He hopes to stay right where he is, however.

“I love it here,” Keenum told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 38-30 win over Washington. “I love these guys. My wife and I love it here.”

While he may not love his current situation of starter with a temporary feel to it (given the return of Teddy Bridgewater to the active roster), Keenum worries only about what he can control.

“Every situation has prepared me for the next situation,” he said.

Keenum mentioned his situation last year in L.A. Voted a team captain and named the Week One starter, he faced constant questions about being replaced for then-rookie Jared Goff.

“It didn’t matter how well or how poorly I played,” Keenum said. “It was the same story, different verse.”

He said he’s able to ignore the chatter about his status because he doesn’t ready many story about the NFL, focusing instead on honing his craft. Keenum also deftly handled questions about the impact of being the starter with an asterisk on his ability to lead, avoiding any type of complaints about the impact of his tenuous status on his ability to lead, while also pointing out that being a leader is a huge part of his overall craft.

Keenum has made it part of his craft to forge a strong relationship with his receivers, particularly Adam Thielen. They spent a lot of time working out in the offseason, and Keenum said it’s now “paying off.”

Keenum praised Thielen as a “friendly target,” and Keenum directed some friendly ribbing at Keenum, explaining that the ultra-competitive wideout “can’t beat me at ping pong.”

A couple of interceptions on consecutive passes nearly allowed Washington to return from a huge deficit and beat the Vikings. Keenum admitted that the picks were “silly mistakes.”

He hasn’t made many mistakes, silly or otherwise, of them this year, and it’s not silly to assume that he’ll hold his job for a bit longer.

Next up? The Rams.

“I think anybody would get a little more juiced,” Keenum said about facing his former team.

The fans will be getting juiced, too. Next week’s contest becomes on the best games of the year, with a pair of 7-2 teams fighting for what could be a possible first-round bye in the playoffs.