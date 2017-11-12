Chargers take 7-6 halftime lead

AP

Philip Rivers finally got it going right before halftime, and his 28-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler and Nick Novak‘s extra point gave the Chargers a 7-6 halftime lead.

Ekeler did the heavy lifting on the touchdown with 47 seconds left in the half by taking the short pass, breaking a couple of tackles and tip-toeing his way down the sideline. It came three plays after wide receiver Tyrell Williams dropped a 47-yard pass in the end zone. The perfectly thrown pass bounced through Williams’ hands and off his chest.

Rivers had only 51 passing yards before the Chargers’ final drive of the half. He went 4-for-5 for 87 yards and the touchdown to Ekeler on the touchdown drive.

Corey Grant handed the Jaguars a 6-0 lead on a fake punt, going 56 yards to pay dirt, but Josh Lambo‘s extra point was blocked by Chris McCain.

Blake Bortles has completed 11 of 12 passes for 75 yards. Leonard Fournette has nine carries for 21 yards.

Melvin Gordon has eight carries for 16 yards.

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman, returning from an ankle injury that had kept him out this season, has a game-leading seven tackles.