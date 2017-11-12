Colts lead Steelers 10-0

AP

The Steelers are having trouble moving the football, and they’re having trouble stopping the Colts. That’s not a good combination and has them trailing 10-0.

The Colts’ first score came with 14:52 remaining until halftime when Donte Moncrief caught a 60-yard pass from Jacoby Brissett. It completed a four-play, 68-yard drive.

Adam Vinatieri added a 48-yard field goal with 5:51 left in the second quarter. It completed a 13-play, 63-yard drive, with the key play a 16-yard catch by T.Y. Hilton.

Brissett has completed 8 of 11 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, while Ben Roethlisberger is 3-for-9 for 25 yards and an interception so far.