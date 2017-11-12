Colts say they followed concussion protocol in clearing Jacoby Brissett

Getty Images

The Colts defended their handling of quarterback Jacoby Brissett during Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. The team detailed how Brissett was allowed to return to the game before developing concussion symptoms afterward.

The Colts followed concussion protocol, with a team doctor and an independent neurological consultant clearing Brissett. He did not miss a play after Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier had Brissett in the grasp and linebacker Stephon Tuitt dove over the pile making helmet-to-helmet contact with Brissett.

“Jacoby Brissett was evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter of today’s Colts-Steelers game,” the Colts statement reads. “Colts team doctors administered a concussion evaluation, which Brissett passed and he was returned to the bench, but was not returned to the game. When the unaffiliated neurological consultant was available, he [Brissett] was returned to the tent and again passed a concussion evaluation. After the game in the locker room for several minutes, Brissett developed symptoms and is now in the concussion protocol.”

Colts coach Chuck Pagano said before Brissett was placed in concussion protocol that the quarterback “went through the proper procedures through the protocol and got back out there.”

Scott Tolzien was on the field with the rest of the offense for the start of the Colts’ possession, but Brissett replaced him before the first snap.