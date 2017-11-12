Corey Grant scores on fake punt, giving Jacksonville 6-0 lead

AP

The Jaguars are dominating the Chargers, but it took a fake punt for Jacksonville to get on the board.

Corey Grant, who has made a living with fake punts, took the direct snap on fourth-and-seven from the Jacksonville 44. He ran 56 yards to the end zone. Chris McCain blocked Josh Lambo‘s extra point attempt, leaving the Jaguars with a 6-0 lead.

Grant had a 51-yard fake punt in a preseason game against the Panthers on Aug. 24. He also went 58 yards to the Baltimore 7 in a 44-7 victory over the Ravens earlier this season.

The Jaguars had 124 yards in the first quarter and held the Chargers to 37. Blake Bortles was 7-for-8 for 56 yards.