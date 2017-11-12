Could a loss in San Francisco be the end for Ben McAdoo?

Getty Images

Yes, the Giants don’t fire head coaches recklessly. Sure, there’s no indication that they’d make an in-season coaching change.

But this is the strangest of seasons for the Giants. A playoff berth in Ben McAdoo’s first year on the job caused expectations to shoot through the roof. And the team has tripped into a full-blown free fall, culminating in an embarrassing 51-17 home loss to the Rams.

And so, despite precedent, reputation, and all reporting, there’s talk in league circles that McAdoo could be done on Monday, if the Giants lose to the 49ers on Sunday.

The 49ers are 0-9, and the Giants have a good chance to move to 2-7 on the season. But if the 49ers find a way to outscore the Giants — and if the Giants once again create the impression that they’ve quit on their coach — there’s a chance they’ll have a new coach to quit on next week.

Win or lose, McAdoo or McAdon’t (winner), the Giants host the Chiefs next Sunday, and the Chiefs are even harder to beat when emerging from a bye week.