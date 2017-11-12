Cowboys-Falcons inactives: Chidobe Awuzie will miss another week

Getty Images

Rookie cornerback Chidobe Awuzie will have to wait another week before returning to game action.

Awuzie, the team’s second-round pick, returned to a full practice last week from a lingering hamstring injury. He will miss his sixth game this season.

Because Awuzie aggravated the injury with a return in the Packers game Oct. 8, the Cowboys want to make sure the hamstring is 100 percent this time before he sees game action.

The Cowboys already had ruled out left tackle Tyron Smith (groin/back) and tight end Geoff Swaim (knee), neither of whom made the trip to Atlanta.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are kicker Dan Bailey, linebacker Justin Durant, linebacker Justin March-Lillard and defensive tackle Dan Ross.

The Falcons will have kicker Matt Bryant, who aggravated his right calf last week. Bryant kicked in practice Friday.

Atlanta’s inactives are linebacker Jermaine Grace, offensive lineman Sean Harlow, safety Sharrod Neasman, offensive lineman Austin Pasztor, linebacker Duke Riley, wide receiver Nick Williams and cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson.