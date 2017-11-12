Daniel Lasco has spine injury, feeling in extremities

AP

There was a scary scene during the first half of Sunday’s game between the Saints and Bills when Saints running back Daniel Lasco was injured while covering a kickoff.

Lasco remained down after his helmet slammed into Bills returner Brandon Tate‘s thigh while Tate was returning a kick and Saints players frantically waved for medical personnel to attend to Lasco. They put him on a stretcher and then loaded him into an ambulance for a ride off the field.

Lasco gave a thumbs up with his right hand while being loaded into the ambulance and an update from the Saints confirms that he has feeling in all of his extremities. The team says that Lasco has a spine injury and that team doctor Michael Hartman accompanied him to the hospital.