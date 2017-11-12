Defense leads Jaguars to dramatic 20-17 overtime victory

A wildly entertaining fourth quarter led to overtime, where Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye intercepted Philip Rivers to set up a game-winning field goal with 3:12 left.

Josh Lambo beat the team that cut him after the preseason with his 35-yard field goal giving Jacksonville a 20-17 victory over the Chargers. The kick was partially blocked, but it still went through.

It was Jacksonville’s third consecutive victory.

Lambo’s 34-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in regulation sent it to overtime as the Jaguars managed to tie it and win it despite losing long snapper Matt Overton to a shoulder injury.

The craziness began with two minutes left in regulation with the Jaguars trailing 17-14. Chargers safety Tre Boston picked Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles with the Jaguars across midfield.

The Chargers, though, gave it right back on the next play when Austin Ekeler fumbled. The play originally was ruled a touchdown for the Jaguars as safety Tashaun Gipson picked it up and raced 35 yards to the end zone for what would have been the go-ahead score. However, the touchdown was overturned by replay, with Gipson being ruled down.

And the Jaguars gave it back again.

After Marqise Lee celebrated what he thought was a penalty on the Chargers, he was penalized 15 yards for taunting. The Chargers were not penalized. On the next play, from the Los Angeles 37, Boston picked Bortles again.

The Chargers couldn’t run out the clock and punted with 1:08 left. The Jaguars benefited from a roughing the passer penalty on Joey Bosa with 20 seconds left, which got Jacksonville in field-goal range for Lambo’s game-tying kick.

In overtime, the Jaguars punted on their first possession. But Bouye picked Rivers, who was trying to go deep to Travis Benjamin. Bouye celebrated before starting his return and was tackled at the 2-yard line, where Aaron Colvin picked up a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Finally, the madness ended four plays later with Lambo’s kick.

Rivers finished 21-of-37 for 235 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while Bortles went 28-of-51 for 273 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Leonard Fournette gained only 33 yards on 17 carries.

  2. Nobody is happier than Aaron Colvin that they won this game. Had they lost that game he’d have some ‘splaining to do after that personal foul. The sad thing is he was smiling and laughing on the sidelines after. I hope Coughlin saw that. He’ll read him the riot act. It’s only a matter of time before a personal foul costs them a game–like Joey Bosa’s untimely personal foul in this game.

  3. So, forget team allegiances, as FOOTBALL fans… we all okay with that roughing call on Bosa? Really? Is this the league you want to watch? How many college games would that have been called roughing in yesterday? None. PATHETIC. What the NFL is giving us now is NOT the game of football. And it’s not okay.

  8. negadelphianinjersey says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:10 pm
    ***********************************
    I don’t watch college so I can’t comment on that. I’m not a fan of either team and that Bosa call has been made for years. Ball is out, you don’t wrap up the QB and throw him to the ground. Ever.

    That being said, I made money on the game on a Vegas line. The line was .5 on the number of interceptions Rivers would throw after the start of the fourth quarter. Last game against NE he threw a pick to end the game, today he pretty much did for a near pick six if not for a Jaguars taunting penalty.

  9. “However, the touchdown was overturned by replay, with Gipson being ruled down.”

    Cant wait to see the BS video showing the inconclusive down by contact.

  10. Nice win. But Ill bet Coughlin has a chat with players about discipline. Two of them anyhow. I would not be surprised to see some internal actions there.

