Defense leads Jaguars to dramatic 20-17 overtime victory

AP

A wildly entertaining fourth quarter led to overtime, where Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye intercepted Philip Rivers to set up a game-winning field goal with 3:12 left.

Josh Lambo beat the team that cut him after the preseason with his 35-yard field goal giving Jacksonville a 20-17 victory over the Chargers. The kick was partially blocked, but it still went through.

It was Jacksonville’s third consecutive victory.

Lambo’s 34-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in regulation sent it to overtime as the Jaguars managed to tie it and win it despite losing long snapper Matt Overton to a shoulder injury.

The craziness began with two minutes left in regulation with the Jaguars trailing 17-14. Chargers safety Tre Boston picked Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles with the Jaguars across midfield.

The Chargers, though, gave it right back on the next play when Austin Ekeler fumbled. The play originally was ruled a touchdown for the Jaguars as safety Tashaun Gipson picked it up and raced 35 yards to the end zone for what would have been the go-ahead score. However, the touchdown was overturned by replay, with Gipson being ruled down.

And the Jaguars gave it back again.

After Marqise Lee celebrated what he thought was a penalty on the Chargers, he was penalized 15 yards for taunting. The Chargers were not penalized. On the next play, from the Los Angeles 37, Boston picked Bortles again.

The Chargers couldn’t run out the clock and punted with 1:08 left. The Jaguars benefited from a roughing the passer penalty on Joey Bosa with 20 seconds left, which got Jacksonville in field-goal range for Lambo’s game-tying kick.

In overtime, the Jaguars punted on their first possession. But Bouye picked Rivers, who was trying to go deep to Travis Benjamin. Bouye celebrated before starting his return and was tackled at the 2-yard line, where Aaron Colvin picked up a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Finally, the madness ended four plays later with Lambo’s kick.

Rivers finished 21-of-37 for 235 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while Bortles went 28-of-51 for 273 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Leonard Fournette gained only 33 yards on 17 carries.