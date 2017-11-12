DeMarco Murray gives Titans another early lead, Bengals answer

Getty Images

The Titans are built to play from ahead, and they showed that against the Bengals.

DeMarco Murray pounded in from the 2-yard line, giving the Titans a quick 7-0 lead.

Marcus Mariota was 4-of-4 passing on the solid opening drive, and when they get close, they’ve shown they can count on Murray. It was the fourth straight game they’ve scored on their opening possession, and they’re going for their fourth straight win.

The Bengals followed with a touchdown of their own, with Brandon LaFell hauling in a 37-yard touchdown, but Randy Bullock missed the extra point, leaving the Titans with a 7-6 lead.