DeShone Kizer audibled to sneak at end of first half

Getty Images

The Browns had a chance to score some points at the end of the first half against the Lions on Sunday afternoon, but they wound up with nothing to show for it after time ran out following a DeShone Kizer sneak with 10 seconds left on the clock.

Cleveland was out of timeouts and created a moment right in line with Browns lore when couldn’t stop the clock in time to run a play or try a field goal when Kizer was stopped short. The play call was the subject of much criticism, but the word from Browns players after the game was that it wasn’t actually the call.

Multiple players said that Kizer audibled into the sneak at the line of scrimmage.

“No, it wasn’t [the call],” tight end Seth DeValve said, via Tom Reed of The Athletic. “That was DeShone doing his thing. He has the freedom to do that. That’s what he decided to do.”

Coach Hue Jackson didn’t elaborate on what happened in his press conference, saying that “anything that happens” is on him and giving Kizer the freedom to check out of a play in that spot would be Jackson’s decision.