Everson Griffen not playing on Sunday

Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen won’t be extending his streak of games with a sack to nine on Sunday afternoon.

Griffen is inactive for the game in Washington because of the foot injury that led the Vikings to list him as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Griffen had at least one sack in each of Minnesota’s first eight games, tying him with former Vikings Jared Allen and Jim Marshall for the longest streak in team history.

Griffen’s absence gives Washington one less thing to contend with in pass protection and they’ll have all of their starters on hand for the first time in a few weeks to deal with the threats left for the Vikings.

Left tackle Trent Williams, left guard Shawn Lauvao, center Spencer Long and right guard Brandon Scherff were all inactive last week and listed as questionable along with right tackle Morgan Moses for Sunday’s game, but the Redskins have them all ready to go this time around.