Falcons lead Cowboys 10-7 at half

The Cowboys began Sunday’s game without Ezekiel Elliott and Tyron Smith. They lost Sean Lee to a hamstring injury in the first half. All three made the All-Pro team last season.

It’s hard to determine which one they have missed more in trailing the Falcons 10-7 at halftime.

Replacement left tackle Chaz Green has proved a turnstile no matter who the Falcons line up over him, and quarterback Dak Prescott is the team’s leading rusher with four carries for 35 yards and a touchdown. Alfred Morris, who has replaced Elliott, has six carries for 8 yards and Rod Smith one carry for no yards. The Cowboys also have given wide receiver Dez Bryant a carry for no yards.

Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn has starred so far, with three tackles, three sacks, a tackle for loss, four quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble. He is on his way to NFC defensive player of the week.

Atlanta, which lost running back Devonta Freeman to a concussion early, has not found much offense. The Falcons have 124 total yards, with Matt Ryan completing 11 of 17 passes for 94 yards and an interception.

Prescott has taken a beating with four sacks but has completed 9 of 14 passes for 100 yards. Bryant has three catches for 39 yards.