Jacoby Brissett enters concussion protocol after game

AP

The NFL is conducting a review of how the Seahawks handled Russell Wilson‘s concussion evaluation when referee Walt Anderson sent the quarterback to the sideline for a check on Thursday night. The NFL likely will seek to find out exactly what happened in Indianapolis on Sunday, too.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier in the second half. Brissett immediately grabbed the back of his head.

He limped to the sideline and underwent a concussion test.

An independent neurologist cleared Brissett to re-enter the game, via Mike Chappell of WTTV. Scott Tolzien warmed up, but Brissett returned to the game on the next series without missing a play.

The team says he was checked for a concussion twice during the game.

Brissett developed concussion symptoms after the game and now is in concussion protocol, per Chappell.

It seems the team followed the procedures in place, but it also appears doctors should not have allowed Brissett to return.