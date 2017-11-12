Jets, Bucs trade field goals in first half

AP

The Buccaneers entered Sunday with the fewest sacks in the NFL, but their defense was able to come up with one in a big spot late in the second quarter against the Jets.

Linebacker Kendall Beckwith dropped Josh McCown for an eight-yard loss to push the Jets out of the red zone and they moved back even more when tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins celebrated his return to Tampa by grabbing a Bucs defender during the next play. The holding penalty meant Chandler Catanzaro had to try a 47-yard field goal to tie the game as time ran out in the first half.

Catanzaro made the kick and the two teams both returned to the locker room with a field goal to show for their mediocre offensive efforts. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw an interception at the Jets’ 5-yard-line one play after Josh McCown gave the ball away with an interception of his own. Those plays looked familiar to fans of both teams as Fitzpatrick and McCown have both worn the opposite uniforms during their long travels around the league.

The Jets wound up outgaining the Bucs 116-97, but neither offense did anything to warrant a pat on the back over the first 30 minutes of action. Whoever changes that should wind up with a win before the day is out.