Jets down 3-0 to Bucs and Morris Claiborne on defense

Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne returned to the lineup on Sunday against the Buccaneers after sitting out last Thursday’s win, but he didn’t last long before heading back to the bench.

Claiborne, who is dealing with a foot injury, got beat by DeSean Jackson for a 22-yard gain in the first quarter of the game and then went to the sideline. Jackson’s catch set up a Patrick Murray field goal that accounts for all of the points in the game thus far.

Claiborne remained out for the rest of that drive and the next two Bucs possessions. There’s been no announcement by the team about his likelihood of returning, but he didn’t look right while on the field.

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh McCown traded interceptions on back-to-back plays in the second quarter in what’s been a slog for both offenses through the first 20 minutes in Tampa.