Joe Haden broke his fibula

Cornerback Joe Haden wasn’t around when the Steelers came back to beat the Colts with 17 straight points in the second half and he won’t be around when they return to the field against the Titans on Thursday night.

Haden left the game with a leg injury in the first half and coach Mike Tomlin announced after the 20-17 win was over that the veteran has a broken fibula. Haden left the stadium in crutches and there’s no definitive timetable for how long he’ll be out at this point.

“It’s high on his leg. I don’t know what that means,” Tomlin said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

The Steelers gave up a couple of long touchdown passes Sunday, but settled down after going down 17-3 early in the third quarter. They also lost safety Mike Mitchell to an ankle injury during the game, so the quick turnaround may leave them down multiple players in the secondary.