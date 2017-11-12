Joe Haden could miss only three weeks

Getty Images

The news initially was bad regarding Steelers cornerback Joe Haden. It may not be quite as bad as at first feared.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Haden could miss only three weeks with a slight fracture of the fibula. The injury will not require surgery.

The Steelers face the Titans, Packers, Bengals, and Ravens before a showdown with the Patriots in Week 15.

Haden, signed by the Steelers after being cut by the Browns in August, has started all nine games this year. His absence will mean more reps for Coty Sensabaugh and veteran William Gay.