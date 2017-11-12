John Fox: Every indication we had was Benny Cunningham scored

Posted by Josh Alper on November 12, 2017, 6:14 PM EST
Bears coach John Fox won a challenge he wished he would have lost in Sunday afternoon’s 23-16 loss to the Packers.

Fox challenged that running back Benny Cunningham was not out of bounds at the 2-yard-line with just over eight minutes left in the first half because he thought Cunningham had scored. After consulting with New York, referee Tony Corrente announced that Cunningham had actually lost control of the ball before hitting the pylon and the fumble went out of the end zone to give the Packers the ball on a touchback.

“Looking at the review, he did not step out of bounds and started lunging toward the goal line,” Corrente said via a pool report distributed by the Bears. “As he was lunging toward the goal line, he lost the ball in his right hand first, probably, I’m going to guess, 2 feet maybe short of the pylon. As he got even closer, the left hand came off. We had to put together two different angles in order to see both hands losing the football. After he lost it the second time, it went right into the pylon. Which creates a touchback.”

Fox said after the game that “every indication we had was that he scored” and that Cunningham losing the ball never crossed anyone’s mind.

“Maybe you can see [Cunningham fumble] after looking at it 50 times, like some people are able to do,” Fox said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “But during out look, during the game, that wasn’t even discussed.”

Cunningham was one of those people who could see the fumble as he said after the game that he thought the refs made the correct call and plenty of people would argue that Fox would have been better off taking a first down off the original call than risking a timeout for two yards at that point in the game.

13 responses to “John Fox: Every indication we had was Benny Cunningham scored

  2. Just the Bears doing more Bears things. We all know an ownership change will never happen but can we at least get some competent coaches? I’m not real confident their GM has the stuff to pick a good replacement though, either.

  6. Either Fox hasn’t seen the replay or he’s blind, because that ball very obviously wasn’t in the RB’s possession when it hit the pylon.

  7. As far as I know, Fox, the head coach, is responsible for those telling him to issue a challenge. If that’s the case, then it’s on him if his minions are idiots. Fox is great if you want to to play conservative, hand in there, and maybe eek out a W at the end. I personally want a coach who will out scheme, out think, and attempt to step on the throat of Bear’s opponents. Get rid of this clown.

  9. this is a silly rule and needs to be changed. you fumble and the ball goes out at the 1 and you get the ball at the 1. you fumble and the ball goes out after in the end zone and it is the other teams ball? why would there be a possession change when the defense didn’t recover? 1 yard difference gives the other team the ball?

  12. wttoolman says:
    November 12, 2017 at 6:36 pm
    The worst/dumbest rule in sports.

    kpf1981 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 6:36 pm
    this is a silly rule and needs to be changed. you fumble and the ball goes out at the 1 and you get the ball at the 1. you fumble and the ball goes out after in the end zone and it is the other teams ball?
    __________________________________________________

    If you fumble the ball out of the end zone you deserve worse than just surrendering it as a touchback.

  13. I am more upset with game plan than this ridiculous call.this was their best chance to beat the packers and he blew it with another horrible game plan. the only team in the NFL and sports that if a play works he refuse to use it again, every team but the bears will keep using it until you stop it. sheehan catches 2 passes for 39 yards in first half and you do not use him again? you wait until they get behind then expect them to not know you are going to pass? howard is a beast but there are limits to what he can do with 9 men in a box every play.

