Landon Collins: Ben McAdoo needs to be the coach next year

Getty Images

There were times during Sunday’s 31-21 loss to the previously winless 49ers that it looked like the Giants didn’t want to play for coach Ben McAdoo anymore, but one member of the team said that he wants to keep playing for the coach for the rest of this year and into next year.

Safety Landon Collins was a loud voice of support for McAdoo as criticism of his results and coaching methods mounted over the last week and he spoke out again in the locker room on Sunday.

“He needs to be the coach next year,” Collins said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

McAdoo’s own press conference featured a question about his mindset regarding the dark clouds gathering above his head and McAdoo said he’s not worried about losing his job. He also said that the team has take a long look at the tape of Sunday’s game to fix what’s gone wrong, which is the kind of thing he’s said a lot in postgame press conferences this year.

Given how well that’s worked to this point, it might be a better idea to leave the tape in Santa Clara assuming, of course, that the Giants don’t choose to do that with McAdoo.