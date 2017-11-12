Licht: Jameis Winston could miss extended time

Getty Images

At a time when it’s widely believed that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston may miss only a couple of weeks with an injured shoulder, the team’s General Manager days fans should be bracing for something longer than that.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Jason Licht said on the team’s pre-game radio show that “[t]his may be an extended period of time” for Winston, adding that “there is no timeline on this.”

Winston initially injured the shoulder four weeks ago, and he aggravated it the following week. He injured it again last week in a loss to the Saints, exiting at halftime. Licht said, however, that a new injury did not occur last weekend.

The news comes at a time when the Bucs are 2-6 and fading fast. The question is whether any continuation of the current struggles will be held against the coaching staff or the front office, given the absence of the first overall pick in the 2015 draft.