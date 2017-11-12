Mark Ingram scores twice, Saints lead 17-3

Getty Images

The Saints had the ball four times in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bills before a kneeling to end the second quarter and they moved into the red zone on each of them, which makes the fact that the Bills aren’t totally out of the game a credit to their defense.

Mark Ingram scored twice, but the Bills were able to force a field goal in the second quarter and a fumble in the first that kept the margin from being bigger than 17-3 in Buffalo. Changing that is going to take more than a couple of nice stands from the defense, however.

For starters, it will take Tyrod Taylor doing more than completing 8-of-13 passes for 48 yards. The Bills haven’t put much fear in the Saints defense on Sunday as Kelvin Benjamin‘s arrival hasn’t done much to change the threat level of the team’s passing offense to this point.

The Saints have been more threatening, especially when they send the ball to wide receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas has seven catches for 91 yards and Ingram has 68 yards on his 11 carries to provide balance as New Orleans pushes for a seventh-straight win.