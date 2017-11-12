Mark Ingram’s helmet smelled like beer for rest of first quarter

AP

When Saints running back Mark Ingram spotted a fan wearing his jersey in the stands at Buffalo after Ingram scored his first of three touchdowns on the day, Ingram decided to pay the fan a visit by jumping in to the stands. And a Bills fan decided to welcome Ingram by dumping a beer on him.

“I got to enjoy his beer and he had to go buy a new one,” a laughing Ingram said by phone after the blowout win over the Bills. “My helmet smelled like beer for the rest of the first quarter.”

The Saints currently smell like something much sweeter than beer. Ingram, who joined the team in 2011, explained that his year’s version of the Saints consists of guys who care about each other and care about playing for each other. They work hard to prepare for games and they execute well, he said.

But what about the potential for complacency that comes from being praised by fans and media?

“It doesn’t matter what they say,” Ingram said.

What matters is that the Saints have won seven in a row, and they just keep rolling — toward a division title, maybe a playoff bye, and maybe a return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2009.