Marquise Goodwin plays through family tragedy

Getty Images

Sunday wasn’t a day to celebrate for all the 49ers.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin helped his team to its first win of the year after enduring a terrible personal tragedy.

Goodwin posted on social media after the game that he and his wife Morgan lost their son due to complications with his wife’s pregnancy.

“(We) had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4 a.m.,” Goodwin wrote in a post on Instagram. “Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan.

“The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family.”

Despite such news, Goodwin played and caught an 83-yard touchdown, as they beat the Giants 31-21. He also had a key block on a long touchdown by Garrett Celek. He left the locker room quickly after the game to join his family.

Our thoughts are with the Goodwin family as they deal with such a terrible loss.