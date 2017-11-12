Martellus Bennett active for Patriots, Mike Gillislee sits out

AP

Tight end Martellus Bennett wanted to have shoulder surgery when he was playing for the Packers, but he’s well enough to play now that he’s a member of the Patriots.

Green Bay waived Bennett with a failure to disclose injury designation this week, which led to an angry response from Bennett alleging the Packers knew about his injury all along and didn’t stop the Patriots from bringing back a key player from last year’s team. Bennett was listed as questionable because of the shoulder, but is active and joins Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister at tight end in Denver on Sunday night.

Running back Mike Gillislee is a healthy scratch for New England. Defensive tackle Malcom Brown, wide receiver Chris Hogan and tackle Marcus Cannon were ruled out during the week while cornerback Eric Rowe remains out after being listed as questionable on Friday. The Patriots will have cornerback Stephon Gilmore in the lineup for the first time since Week Five.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was also listed as questionable, but is active for the Broncos.