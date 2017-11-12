Matt Ryan gets to 40,000 passing yards faster than anyone

Getty Images

Currently, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan doesn’t get mentioned much when listing the game’s all-time greats. That could be changing, soon.

Ryan reached 40,000 career passing yards on Sunday, getting to the landmark in fewer games than any quarterbacks in league history.

According to the NFL, Ryan reached the milestone in 151 career games. Drew Brees did it in 152.

Ryan currently is 19th on the all-time passing yardage list, with 40,073. He’ll pass John Unitas (40,239), Joe Montana (40,551), and Kerry Collins (40,922) in the coming weeks.