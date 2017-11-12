McAdoo bristles at questions about his “situation”

Getty Images

The storm clouds are gathering for Giants coach Ben McAdoo, and there’s buzz that the Giants could step way out of character and fire McAdoo with seven games left in the season.

Asked about his job status after Sunday’s loss to the previously winless 49ers, McAdoo told reporters, “That doesn’t have anything to do with anything.”

Asked later if he needs to address his situation with the team, McAdoo got a little irritated.

“What ‘situation’?” he said. “We have to go correct the tape. We have to get ready for the next ball game. We get a chance to play probably one of the best teams in football next week, so there’s no ‘situation’.”

The situation could be that, while the Giants get a chance to play one of the best teams in football next week, there’s a chance McAdoo won’t get a chance to coach them. Come Monday, we’ll all know whether that’s the case.