Packers top Bears for first win with Brett Hundley

Getty Images

For the first time since Aaron Rodgers was injured, the Packers have won a game.

Green Bay won a hard-fought battle at Chicago today, coming out on top 23-16 when a last-gasp Bears drive fell short.

Both teams’ young quarterbacks had their best games to date. Brett Hundley, who has struggled in place of the injured Rodgers, completed 18 of 25 passes for 212 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. And Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky completed 21 of 35 passes for 297 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

The Packers’ top two running backs, Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery, were both injured, forcing them to go with Jamaal Williams most of the way. Williams finished with 20 carries for 67 yards.

The loss drops the Bears to 3-6 and pretty well ensures that they’ll finish last in the NFC North. The Packers improve to 5-4 and keep their faint playoff hopes alive: They probably won’t be able to reach the postseason without Rodgers, but they finally showed they can win a game without him.