Patriots score first after getting second chance

AP

Things started so promising for the Broncos.

After getting strafed for 51 points last week, holding the Patriots to a three-and-out was a welcome start.

But when wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie muffed the ensuing punt, it became too easy.

Tom Brady hit Rex Burkhead with a 14-yard touchdown pass, and the Patriots have a quick 7-0 lead before Brock Osweiler and the Broncos offense had a chance to take the field.

The Broncos defense is good, but that only works when they get a little bit of help from their offense and special teams.