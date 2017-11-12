Patriots up big at halftime, lead Broncos 27-9

Getty Images

The Patriots didn’t need much help.

But the Broncos are willing to provide.

On a night of special teams miscues by the Broncos, the Patriots are up 27-9 at halftime.

The Broncos have muffed a punt, allowed a 103-yard kickoff return, and had a punt blocked, which almost seems unfair against the Patriots.

Tom Brady‘s thrown for two touchdowns, the first to running back Rex Burkhead (who blocked the punt later in the half) and another to tight end Dwayne Allen for his first catch of the year.

The Broncos have major problems at the moment, and aren’t built to come back from this kind of deficit with Brock Osweiler at the helm (or really, any of their quarterbacks).