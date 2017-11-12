Rams get another easy win, blow out the Texans

Getty Images

The Rams aren’t just winning football games, they’re making it look easy.

Today against the Texans, Jared Goff marched the Rams’ offense up and down the field while the Rams’ defense shut down Houston’s offense, and Los Angeles won 33-7.

Goff threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns, and Robert Woods was outstanding as Goff’s top target, catching eight passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams are the highest-scoring team in the NFL this year, which is an enormous credit to first-year coach Sean McVay, who inherited the lowest-scoring team in the NFL from Jeff Fisher and last year’s staff. It’s stunning what a difference McVay has made in his first year in Los Angeles.

Also stunning is how bad the Texans are without the injured quarterback Deshaun Watson. Houston was a tough team to beat with Watson under center, but with Tom Savage at quarterback the Texans are terrible. Savage threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles today. When Watson got hurt, the Texans’ season effectively came to an end.

The Rams are now 7-2, matching their best win total ever under Fisher, who never went better than 7-9 as the Rams’ head coach. They’re looking like NFC title contenders. The Rams are for real.